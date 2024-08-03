County Council Launches New Budget Website for 2024-2025 Biennial Budget – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Council is excited to announce the launch of a new website dedicated to the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget. This platform is designed to enhance fiscal transparency and accessibility, providing residents with comprehensive insights into the county’s biennial budget and priorities.

The site breaks the biennial budget down by Council priority areas, making information easier to find and understand. In addition, it includes links to Council resolutions that allocate funding to programs, initiatives or activities that were provided funds in the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget. The Council’s budget priorities are:

Public Safety

Housing Affordability and Homelessness Services Housing

Behavioral Health Systems and Substance Use Disorders

Youth and Young Adults

Economy and Workforce

Infrastructure Needs

Sustainability and Livability

Community Needs

The site was designed with community members in mind, providing a tool to help people understand how their tax dollars are invested. The website will be regularly updated with the latest budget news, reports, and upcoming meeting schedules to keep you informed and engaged.

“Our community has needed something like this for a long time. This new budget website will give community members easy and regular access to important financial information about their County,” said Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4).” “By organizing the budget information by council priority area, we’re making it easier for residents to see what the Council is doing to address the issues that matter to the community.”

Since this is a biennial budget, all budget appropriations are for a two-year period through Dec. 31, 2025. You can access the new budget website at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/8176/2024-2025-Biennial-Budget.