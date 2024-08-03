Accessing Your Personal My Social Security Account – The Suburban Times

For over 10 years, my Social Securityhas helped many people access our programs and services online. Soon, we will change the way you sign in to all our online services ─ including my Social Security. You will no longer be able to sign in to your personal my Social Securityaccount using your username and password. Instead, you’ll need to use one of our credential service providers, Login.gov or ID.me. If you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account, and can sign in to our online services, please continue using that account.

If you only have a Social Security username, our screens will guide you through the process to transition your account to Login.gov. Login.gov provides enhanced online security, helps protect you from identity theft, and allows you to create an account that can be used across other agencies. It will only take a few minutes to create a new Login.gov account.

How to transition your Social Security username account to Login.gov

To transition your account, please go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount and select ‘Sign In’. On the next page, select ‘Sign in with Social Security Username’. After you successfully sign in with your Social Security username and password you will receive a prompt to create an account with Login.gov. You will then be taken to the Login.gov website.

Once you successfully link your Social Security username with your new Login.gov account, you will see a confirmation screen. You can start using your new Login.gov account to access our online services immediately. You will no longer be able to sign in with your personal my Social Security account using your Social Security username. Login.gov has 24/7 customer support through phone and chat at www.login.gov/help to help you set up an account, if needed.

If you’re not receiving benefits, you can use your personal my Social Securityaccount to:

Request a replacement Social Security card.

Get estimates for future benefits.

Get your Social Security Statement instantly.

Get proof that you do not receive benefits.

Check your application status.

If you’re receiving benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

Request a replacement Social Security card.

Get an instant benefit verification letter.

Start or change your direct deposit. (Social Security beneficiaries only)

Change your address. (Social Security beneficiaries only)

Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S instantly for tax season.

Opt out of mailed notices for those available online.

For more information, please read our publication my Social Security: How to Create an Online Account at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10540.pdf. Please share this information with your loved ones.