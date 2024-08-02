 Public Hearing on Latest Home in Tacoma Code and Zoning Package Set for September 24 – The Suburban Times

Public Hearing on Latest Home in Tacoma Code and Zoning Package Set for September 24

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 24, the Tacoma City Council will hold a public hearing on the latest version of the Home in Tacoma package of code and zoning changes that govern housing construction in Tacoma. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 PM. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Details on public information sessions to take place prior to the hearing – along with details on how to participate in the hearing and submit comments on the proposal – will be posted as soon as they become available at cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.

Community members with questions, or requests for information in an alternate format, can email homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 878-3767.

