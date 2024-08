Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge No. 2388.

We are looking for a dedicated Lead Cook/Chef to join our team. Our Lodge is an Event Venue and has a Restaurant/Lounge.. Do you have 5 years experience as a Cook/Chef? Are you looking for a position that allows you to show off your culinary creativity?

Come out to our Hiring Event Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 1-3 At The Lakewood Elks Lodge 6313 75th St W Lakewood WA 98499.

Please Call us with any questions 253-588-2388.