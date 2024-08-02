K9 Track for Dirt Bike Rider – The Suburban Times

At 4:14 pm, on June 30th, one of our deputies was driving on Spanaway Loop Rd when he saw a dirt bike driving north from 12500 block with no helmet. The deputy made a U-turn and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider fled.

Our deputy terminated the pursuit, but then saw the suspect had dropped the bike when he rounded the corner.

Our deputy started planning out containment and waited for everyone’s favorite deputy… K9 Eddie! Eddie got right to work and started tracking to a nearby backyard.

Deputies checked a shed but our rider was not hiding in there. Eddie then made his way back towards the dirt bike. You’d think the track was over, but Eddie rarely leaves a scene without his man.

Eddie located the suspect inside of a shed or porch area of a home and made contact. Deputies took the man into custody without any resistance.

The suspect was arrested for Felony Eluding, Obstruction, Driving While Suspended in the 1st Degree and several Suspended driving warrants as well.

Just a reminder for you guys, we just got pursuit authority returned on June 6th.

If you still haven’t figured it out, then let’s make it simple. Don’t run from Pierce County Sheriff Deputies. Because if you do, we will chase you and Eddie is going to find you!