 K9 Track for Dirt Bike Rider – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

K9 Track for Dirt Bike Rider

· · Leave a Comment ·

At 4:14 pm, on June 30th, one of our deputies was driving on Spanaway Loop Rd when he saw a dirt bike driving north from 12500 block with no helmet. The deputy made a U-turn and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider fled.

Our deputy terminated the pursuit, but then saw the suspect had dropped the bike when he rounded the corner.

Our deputy started planning out containment and waited for everyone’s favorite deputy… K9 Eddie! Eddie got right to work and started tracking to a nearby backyard.

Deputies checked a shed but our rider was not hiding in there. Eddie then made his way back towards the dirt bike. You’d think the track was over, but Eddie rarely leaves a scene without his man.

Eddie located the suspect inside of a shed or porch area of a home and made contact. Deputies took the man into custody without any resistance.

The suspect was arrested for Felony Eluding, Obstruction, Driving While Suspended in the 1st Degree and several Suspended driving warrants as well.

Just a reminder for you guys, we just got pursuit authority returned on June 6th.

If you still haven’t figured it out, then let’s make it simple. Don’t run from Pierce County Sheriff Deputies. Because if you do, we will chase you and Eddie is going to find you!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.