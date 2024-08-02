Junk in Your Trunk – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Now’s the time to get rid of those items cluttering up your space – whether it’s past year’s Christmas decorations, neglected sporting equipment, small appliances, stacks of DVDs, office equipment or clothing that no longer fits – this event is tailor-made for you.

This one-day extravaganza provides a platform for you to clear out your clutter while giving others the chance to discover new treasures. Sign up for your own selling space, where you can park your vehicle laden with the items you want to sell. It’s like a massive garage sale, but with a twist – everything is conveniently stored in the trunks of cars.

On the flip side, if you’re an avid bargain hunter or someone who loves the thrill of discovering unique items, “Junk in Your Trunk” is the place to be. You never know what you might find!

Almost anything goes, with the exception of firearms, weapons, alcohol and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, the sale of food and beverages is prohibited.

Reserve your space NO LATER THAN AUGUST 12 and get ready for a day of fun, bargains, and community connections!

Questions? Email us at chamber@lakewood-wa.com OR CALL 253-582-9400.

Register for your vendor space at: https://lakewood-chamber.org/junk-in-your-trunk-space-registration/