Hilltop Family Bike Day – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – Join Downtown On the Go, 2nd Cycle, and Alchemy Skateboarding for the third annual free Hilltop Family Bike Day on Saturday, August 17th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.! Enjoy a fun, youth-friendly bike obstacle course, skateboarding, free helmets for youth, snacks, and bike decorations. There will be a slow family-friendly group bike ride at 1 p.m. lead by Kidical Mass Tacoma. Whether you’re an experienced cyclist or you’re just getting started, this event is accessible for everyone.

This event is sponsored by the City of Tacoma’s Safe Routes to Schools program, working to make it safer and more fun for kids to walk, bike, and roll to school. We’re incredibly grateful for their partnership to help make this event happen!

Hilltop Family Bike Day will be at Edna Travis Park at 2301 S J St from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the Kidical Mass group ride departing from Edna Travis Park at 1 p.m. There will be limited youth bikes and skateboards for kids to borrow for the bike course and skate activity. Please note, all participants must sign in and complete a waiver before joining in on the fun, and you must have your own bike or skateboard to join the group ride. Minors must be signed in by an adult.

DOTG is proud to present bike related events year-round, and to advocate for safe, accessible, equitable and connected bike infrastructure in Tacoma. Thank you to 2nd Cycle, Alchemy Skateboarding, and Tacoma Safe Routes to Schools for supporting this event.