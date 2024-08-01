The Nation’s Biggest Single-Day Free Car Wash Event is Back – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Brown Bear Car Wash.

Get ready to bear witness to the cleanest event of the year. Brown Bear Car Wash is offering free car washes on Thursday, August 8 as part of their annual Customer Appreciation Day, fondly known as “Free Car Wash Day.” It’s the biggest single-day free car wash event in the U.S. each year, with last year’s total reaching 35,469 free washes.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., all 29 of Brown Bear’s tunnel wash locations will be in full swing, giving cars a sparkling bath for free. This event is Brown Bear’s way of saying “thank you” to its pawsome customers who have supported the company throughout the years. Over the past 18 years, Brown Bear Car Wash has given away more than half a million free washes, including special celebrations for its anniversary and honoring service members on Veterans Day.

“There’s no better way to celebrate this milestone than to dedicate an entire day of free car washes to the public,” said Brown Bear Founder and CEO Victor Odermat. “It generates plenty of smiles, not to mention thousands of sparkling cars and trucks.”

Brown Bear Car Wash’s story began in 1957 when Victor Odermat opened the first location at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. Fast forward to today, and Brown Bear is proud to be the Official Car Wash of the Seattle Seahawks, with 54 locations throughout the Puget Sound and Spokane area. Visit their most recent tunnel location in Issaquah, their second tunnel wash in that great city, on Gilman Blvd. For a list of all participating tunnel wash locations and more information, visit brownbear.com.

Brown Bear Car Wash is dedicated to minimizing their environmental footprint and promoting sustainability in all operations. From using eco-friendly cleaning products to conserving water and energy, they believe in protecting the planet for future generations while providing top-notch car care services.