Summer Concert at Franke Tobey Jones – Puget Brass – The Suburban Times

Summer Concert at Franke Tobey Jones – Puget Brass

Submitted by Christine Hall.

Join us on August 8 (6:30-7:30 pm) on the front lawn of Franke Tobey Jones for a Summer Concert – Puget Brass! Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and picnic! Free to the Public. Park on the Street. 5340 N. Bristol Street.

Formed in 1999, Puget Brass is a British-style brass band that performs traditional and contemporary brass band literature throughout the greater Seattle area. Puget Brass players volunteer their time and efforts to fulfill their mission to entertain, educate, and inspire their community through exceptional music performance in the traditional British brass band style.

