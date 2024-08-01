 Steilacoom Sunnyside Beach Clean Up and Low Tide Walk: August 3 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Sunnyside Beach Clean Up and Low Tide Walk: August 3

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Liz Grasher.

Join us this Saturday, August 3, for a Sunnyside Beach Clean Up followed by a Sunnyside Beach Low Tide Walk offered by Harbor WildWatch. Sunnyside Beach address: 2509 Chambers Creek Road, Steilacoom.

Sunnyside Beach Community Clean-up (Harbor WildWatch is collaborating on the clean up too) is Saturday, August 3 from 9-10:30 A.M. Steilacoom Public Works will provide grabbers and bags, but we suggest bringing gardening/work gloves if you have them.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions to Liz Grasher at elizabeth.grasher@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Harbor Wildwatch’s Sunnyside Beach Park Low Tide Walk immediately follows at 10:30 A.M. (estimated time is 1 hour). Join Harbor WildWatch for a fun and educational public beach walk program on the stunning shorelines of the Salish Sea. Our knowledgeable and friendly biologists and volunteer naturalists will guide you through a hands-on exploration of the intertidal zone, where you will discover the incredible diversity of marine life that calls our local waters home. Learn more at: https://harborwildwatch.org/.

Hope to see you there!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.