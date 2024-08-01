 Retail Display Design: A Retrospective – The Suburban Times

Retail Display Design: A Retrospective

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

August, 9th @ 6:30pm
THS Museum
406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our August monthly program presented by former fashion stylist & prop designer, Karen McClain. Karen will be sharing her experiences as a window display designer for the downtown Tacoma People’s store in the incredible 80’s!

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200459626

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

