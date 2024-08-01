 Pierce County Kite Festival returns August 3-4 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Kite Festival returns August 3-4

The highly anticipated Pierce County Parks Kite Festival is back and bigger than ever!

Join us August 3-4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park. Enjoy spectacular kite demonstrations, family kite flying, inflatables, food trucks, vendors (like Ocean Shores Kites), and more. Bring your kites, blankets and cameras for a weekend of fun for the whole family!

Each day, 250 kites will be given away courtesy of the Pierce County Kitefliers Association.

Need a kite? You can pre-purchase a kite kit for $5 and build it at the park.

Parking costs $10/vehicle and is available for pre-purchase online or at the event.

For more details, visit the Pierce County Kite Festival event website.

