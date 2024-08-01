 Nominations now open for 2024 Larry Saunders Service Award – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Nominations now open for 2024 Larry Saunders Service Award

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Bob Warfield.

Larry Saunders served our country and our city with distinction, retiring from the Army to organize Lakewood’s Police Department, as our first Chief. Home from Iraq, after returning to Army service to establish the National Police College in Baghdad, Larry honored Lakewood with tireless community service benefiting our Boys & Girls Club, our two Rotary Clubs, local veterans and neighborhood associations, and the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF). Larry was a ray of light, touching the lives of everyone he knew with inspired civic pride. We were stunned when he died one morning in January, 2016. 

To honor Larry, the City of Lakewood in partnership with the LCFF created an award to recognize exemplary service to Lakewood. The LARRY SAUNDERS SERVICE AWARD, is given annually to a person or organization who merits special recognition and community appreciation. This announcement for 2024 will be the award’s eighth year. 

Nominations open August 1 and will be accepted through September 20, 2024. Click here to download a nomination form.

The Award provides a separate grant, selected by the recipient, to a Lakewood organization. Both will be presented at the first regular City Council meeting of 2025.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.