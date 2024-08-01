Meet your new Director of Public Health – The Suburban Times

Chantell Harmon Reed’s role as our new Director of Public Health is to protect and improve the health of everyone in Pierce County. One of her first priorities is to get to know you and hear what you need from us.

Starting in August, Chantell will hold a series of meet and greets around Pierce County. Come say hello and share your ideas for better health in your community!

You can meet Chantell at your local library:

Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, 6:30–7:30 p.m. University Place Library, 3609 Market Pl. W., Suite 100

University Place Library, 3609 Market Pl. W., Suite 100 Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Gig Harbor Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr.

Gig Harbor Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Fife Library, 6622 20 th E.

Fife Library, 6622 20 E. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, 6–7 p.m. Graham Library, 9202 224 th E.

Graham Library, 9202 224 E. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, 5:30–6:30 p.m. South Hill Library, 15420 Meridian E.

South Hill Library, 15420 Meridian E. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, 6–7 p.m. Bonney Lake Library, 18501 90 th E.

Bonney Lake Library, 18501 90 E. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, 6–7 p.m. Tacoma Library Moore Branch, 215 S. 56 th

Tacoma Library Moore Branch, 215 S. 56 Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S.

Let us know you’re coming! We’ll make sure to have enough space and snacks for you.

Coming soon: Flyer and survey in Spanish, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Samoan, Tagalog, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.