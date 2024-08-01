Fort Nisqually’s celebration of the Brigade Encampment reenacts historic event – The Suburban Times

Established as a trading post nearly 200 years ago, the arrival of the fur brigade to Hudson’s Bay Company’s Fort Nisqually in 1855 was cause for celebration. That thrill is captured each year at the living history museum’s Brigade Encampment event, and all are invited to participate the weekend of August 10-11.

Brigade Encampment is Fort Nisqually’s longest running event that recreates the lively visit of a large group of fur traders which historically traveled across the inland and Pacific Northwest. Visitors will witness the arrival of the brigade, welcomed by a volley of musket fire, and can enjoy friendly competitions, “Punch and Judy” puppet shows and historically accurate music. Visitors can also participate in “Engagé for the Day,” learning heritage skills from living historians to earn their own contract from the Hudson’s Bay Company.

Tickets to Brigade Encampment begin at $17 for youth and $23 for adults with group packages and senior or military discounts available. Purchase them online at FortNisqually.org.

2024 also marks the 90th year of Fort Nisqually’s preservation at Point Defiance. To honor this anniversary, staff will be collecting oral history recordings during Brigade Encampment from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees are invited to share their favorite memories and photos, which will be added to the museum’s archives, used in social media content and part of the upcoming Saving Fort Nisqually exhibit. Stories and photos can also be shared on the Fort’s website and by emailing fortnisqually@tacomaparks.com.

About Fort Nisqually Living History Museum:

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Visitors travel back in time and experience life in Washington Territory during the 1850s. Ten buildings are open to the public, including the Granary and the Factors House, both National Historic Landmarks, and a Visitor Center with Museum Store.