Celebrate tigers, clouded leopards, and more at Wild Cat Weekend August 3-4 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash.— Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is celebrating Sumatran tigers, clouded leopards, and more during Wild Cat Weekend, August 3-4, with family fun activities that highlight how to protect cats in the wild.

Point Defiance Zoo is home to two Sumatran tigers: sisters Kali, 11, and Indah, 10. On both days, guests can talk with the keepers (11am and 2pm) who care for the tigers and see the tigers enjoy enrichment toys, whipped cream, and frozen treats. Guests may even see the tigers enjoying a swim, especially if it’s a hot day!

Guests can also watch clouded leopards enjoy special enrichments both days at 10:45am and 1:30pm And, spot one of our wild cat species in our Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater Live Animal Show daily at 11:30am and 2:30pm.

Hands-on tiger activities from 9:15am – 4pm both days around the Asian Forest Sanctuary include:

Tiger Ears: Bring your creativity and make your own tiger ears to wear.

Savvy Travelers: Discover how to protect tigers and other wild animals while traveling.

What Makes a Cat a Cat?: Discover characteristics of wild cats by looking at their fur, claws, and skulls.

Spots & Stripes Galore: Identify wild cat fur patterns.

Day in the Life of a Tiger: See if you can survive a day in the life of a tiger.

Wild Cat Weekend is free with Zoo admission or membership.

For more information about the event, visit pdza.org.