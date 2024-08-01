 Arts Night Out Annual Block Party – The Suburban Times

Arts Night Out Annual Block Party

Submitted by Hilltop Artists.

Hilltops Artists will host the Arts Night Out Annual Block Party on August 6, 2024 from 4-7 pm at Hilltop Heritage Middle School at 602 N. Sprague Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403.

Mark your calendars—the Hilltop Artists annual Arts Night Out Block Party returns this August! Join Hilltop Artists and Imagine Justice for a night of free fun, food, music, and artmaking. In honor of our 30th anniversary, we are hosting a very special Alumni & Instructors Art Market! Plus, our partners from the Imagine Justice Project will be with us, hosting information and activities from collaborators in youth-serving organizations.

Arts Night Out Block Party 2024

