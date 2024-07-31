Upcoming Theatre Events Worth Noting – The Suburban Times

Marianna de Fazio, Xander Layden, and Brandon Riel in Pride and Prejudice

Ch. . . ch . . . ch . . . changes. We’ve got live theater coming up with different perspectives right now. This is not a bad thing; this is something that is interesting and possibly really worthwhile.

One of our favorite authors via live theatre is Jane Austen. Our favorite book and film is “Pride and Prejudice.” Harlequin Productions out of Olympia is introducing a different version of the storyline. “Playwright Kate Hamill imbues hilarious new life into this classic love story with a decidedly progressive take on the trials and travails of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy, and of course the delightful Bennet clan! Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation.” This new version premieres here in the Pacific Northwest on Frida evening August 30th. We are looking forward to the production.

Also shaking up live theatre here in Pierce County is Lakewood Playhouse via “Godspell.” Mykahla George will be playing Jesus. She was fantastic as one of the daughters in “Taking Leave” a wonderful production at Dukesbay Theatre in downtown Tacoma.

Both productions are coming soon. Each will be a little different than we might be used to, but should be very entertaining and interesting at the same time.