Sound Credit Union Recognizes 2024 Scholarship Recipients – The Suburban Times

Sound Credit Union announcement.

TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce their 2024 Sound scholars who will receive a monetary scholarship for the 2024/25 school year.

In late November 2023, Sound began accepting applications from their members pursuing higher education. This year, 13 recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, community involvement, and dedication to furthering their education. Those awarded a scholarship included both graduating high school students and adults who applied for Sound’s “Continuing Your Education” scholarship. By offering financial assistance, Sound aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with pursuing higher education.

Below are the names of the 13 Sound members receiving a scholarship for the upcoming school year and the college/university they will be attending in the fall:

Amara Kruz, University of Washington

Jackson Kelley, Havard University

Melony Edwards, Georgetown University

Thuy An Phung, Seattle University

Aaliyah Chappell, University of Washington

Brandon McClure, University of Washington

Emma Tomlinson, Eastern Washington University

Gianna Lollie, University of Washington

Lydia Ward, Kentucky Christian University

Natalie Nwapa, George Fox University

Nivedita Raj, University of Southern California

Sophia V Swank, Washington State University

Howard Walz, Western Washington University

“I am so thankful to be a 2024-25 Sound Credit Union Scholarship recipient”, said Gianna Lollie of Federal Way. “With their support, I can become one step closer to succeeding at the University of Washington!”

As a financial institution, Sound sees firsthand the financial challenges their members are faced with when furthering their education, which is why they are committed to standing with their members through all waves of life.

“At Sound, we’re dedicated to investing in our members and the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations at Sound Credit Union. “Each year, our team is inspired when reviewing the scholarship applications we receive. This year was no different, we’re eager to see what the future holds for these future leaders.”

Sound will begin accepting applications for the 2025/26 academic year in November. All applicants must be Sound members with an average grade point average of 3.00 or higher. They must also be the primary owner of a Sound account on or before January 31, 2025. When applying for a Sound scholarship, students are required to submit a short essay and provide a copy of their most current transcript.

About Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 25 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their over 176,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the community through all waves of life.