JBLM hosts Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan Band in concert Aug. 3 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band in concert at Memorial Stadium Aug. 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. This will be Sinise and the band’s second appearance at JBLM since 2017. Get ready for an unforgettable night of classic rock and good times as Sinise and the band pay tribute to music that spanned generations. This free event is open to all Moral Welfare Recreation- eligible patrons.

The Lt. Dan Band, founded by Gary Sinise in 2003, is a cover band known for its energetic performances and support for those who have heroically served including military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Named after Sinise’s iconic character Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump which celebrated its 30th anniversary this month on July 6, the band boosts morale on military bases at home and abroad and raises awareness at benefit concerts across the country. The band also uplifts and celebrates the nation’s defenders, and their families and to-date has performed more than 560 concerts around the globe. The band is now a Gary Sinise Foundation program.

The opening act will be Stolen Silver. Tickets and registration are not required. Just show up! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Music starts at 6 p.m.

About The Gary Sinise Foundation:

Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in “CSI: NY,” “Apollo 13,” and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film “Forrest Gump” as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation’s defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America’s military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.