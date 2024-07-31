 Celebrate August: Shakespeare in Wright Park, Kayaking, Bird Walks & Outdoor Movies in the Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Celebrate August: Shakespeare in Wright Park, Kayaking, Bird Walks & Outdoor Movies in the Park

· · Leave a Comment ·

Click here to learn more about the following activities from Metro Parks Tacoma.

  • Shakespeare in the Park
  • Coffee with the Birds
  • Wild Cat Weekend
  • National Night Out
  • Summer Bash & Outdoor Movies
  • Tacoma Concert Band Outdoor Series
  • Brigade Encampment
  • Beginner & Intermediate Kayaking Trips
  • Grit City Birders Habitat Restoration Crew
  • Walk the Parks
  • Mobile Teaching Kitchen Workshops
  • 50+ Trip – Rainiers Game Day
  • Who Doesn’t Love a Good Jam?
  • Summer Late Nights
  • Become a Puget Sound Explorer
  • Playground and Free Meal Program
  • Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive
  • Starbucks ALL.IN. Pacific Northwest

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.