Celebrate August: Shakespeare in Wright Park, Kayaking, Bird Walks & Outdoor Movies in the Park – The Suburban Times

Click here to learn more about the following activities from Metro Parks Tacoma.
- Shakespeare in the Park
- Coffee with the Birds
- Wild Cat Weekend
- National Night Out
- Summer Bash & Outdoor Movies
- Tacoma Concert Band Outdoor Series
- Brigade Encampment
- Beginner & Intermediate Kayaking Trips
- Grit City Birders Habitat Restoration Crew
- Walk the Parks
- Mobile Teaching Kitchen Workshops
- 50+ Trip – Rainiers Game Day
- Who Doesn’t Love a Good Jam?
- Summer Late Nights
- Become a Puget Sound Explorer
- Playground and Free Meal Program
- Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive
- Starbucks ALL.IN. Pacific Northwest
Leave a Reply