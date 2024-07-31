2025 City Sponsored Special Event Applications – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup seeks applications for event sponsorships in 2025. These sponsorships are available for the production of longstanding community events. All application materials are due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024.

The City of Puyallup has historically supported a limited number of longstanding events which have become community traditions. Sponsorships are extended in the form of ‘in-kind’ donations for City services such as: police services, traffic direction, crew labor costs for street closures, traffic control device rental, and facility use.

To be considered for a sponsorship, event organizers must provide the items below:



APPLICATION MATERIALS

A completed Special Event/Street Closure Permit Application; $80 fee per event; All necessary information, including (as applicable): site plan, traffic control plan and/or race route, and an event stormwater pollution prevention plan; A statement signed by the event organizer that proof of required insurance and required endorsement will be submitted to the City at least 30 days prior to the event; and A letter outlining the event sponsorship request (including all City services sought such as police or traffic services, use of public facility and/or park, etc.) and describing how the event meets one or more of the following criteria: Enhances pride and a sense of community and promotes a positive image of the City of Puyallup

Generates cultural or educational enrichment, or celebrates the City’s history and heritage

Offers a free public event with widespread appeal to different audiences, interest groups and age ranges

Generates significant economic benefit and/or exposure for businesses

Provides a type of event or service that is not already supplied by the City

Applications without the above-mentioned elements will not be considered. Events approved for sponsorship may be required to meet specified criteria/conditions related to impacts on safety, parking, traffic, noise, or other factors.

Applications, all required materials and payment must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024 either by email or in person at:

Office of the City Clerk

Puyallup City Hall – 4th Floor

333 S. Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

info@puyallupwa.gov

Direct questions to City Clerk Dan Vessels Jr at dvessels@puyallupwa.gov.