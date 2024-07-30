Lakewood’s National Night Out is Aug. 6 – The Suburban Times

Join the Lakewood Police Department, West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Lakewood City Council Tuesday, Aug. 6 to celebrate National Night Out.

Every summer the City of Lakewood participates in this national community building event. Its goal is to bring together neighbors to strengthen community and break down barriers with first responders and residents.

Interesting in holding a registered gathering? Sign up your neighborhood with the Lakewood Police Department online here.

We hope you’ll consider hosting or participating in this event which is a great way to meet new neighbors, enjoy community potlucks and barbecues, play games and participate in family-friendly activities.