Hilltop Neighborhood Walking Tour, August 14 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WASH – Join us for the Hilltop Neighborhood Walk! Experience firsthand how the T-Link expansion, changing demographics, and new development projects are rapidly transforming the social and economic fabric of Tacoma’s historically Black neighborhood. Walk with us as we hear from local leaders and business owners about the successes Hilltop residents have achieved and the challenges they face moving forward. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn and engage with the community!

Event Details:

Date: August 14th

Time: 06:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Start Location: People’s Park 

Total Distance: 1.0 mile round trip

Pre-registration is encouraged at https://downtownonthego.com/uncategorized/hilltop-neighborhood-walking-tour. The 2024 Walk Tacoma series will feature five walks from April through August, generously sponsored by MultiCare and Amazon.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. These fun, themed walks, now in their fifteenth year, encourage people to explore Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through guided tours.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.

