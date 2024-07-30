 DuPont Police Department Free Youth Academy – The Suburban Times

DuPont Police Department Free Youth Academy

The DuPont Police Department proudly announces a FREE Youth Academy filled with fun and engaging hands-on activities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the DuPont Police and Fire Departments, hear from special guests like the FBI about important topics, participate in a bike safety rodeo, K-9 demonstration, and much more! Academy graduates will be celebrated with a pizza party at the conclusion of the academy. 

Youth who are between the ages of 11-14 and attend school in the City of DuPont are eligible to apply. Space is limited! 

The Academy is scheduled for August 19-20, 2024.

To register, applications and waiver forms can be picked up at the police station, or by visiting the department website at https://www.dupontwa.gov/750/Youth-Academy

For more information, contact the DuPont Police Department at (253) 964-7060.

