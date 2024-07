Mayor Javier Figueroa (right) with Col. Tyler Cody.

On July 12, Mayor Javier Figueroa was a guest at the Change of Command ceremony for U.P.’s Community Connector, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM.

Col. Derek Smith passed the brigade colors to the new commander Col. Tyler Cody. Cody previously commanded the 2nd Squadron 6th Cavalry Regiment in the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Welcome to the neighborhood, Col. Cody!