The Global Race to Save Tigers – The Suburban Times

When Asian Forest Sanctuary Assistant Curator Erin gives a tiger keeper chat at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, she often tells the crowd, “There are more people at the Zoo today than there are Sumatran tigers on the planet.”

Sumatran tigers are vanishing from the wild at an astonishing pace. As few as 400 remain in their native habitat on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and the critically endangered population faces intense pressure from habitat loss and fragmentation, black-market poaching, human-tiger conflict, and loss of prey.

Point Defiance Zoo is a recognized leader in the global race to save tigers. Through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, our staff are working to increase the numbers and genetic diversity of tiger species. We’re also partnering with the Wildlife Conservation Society and Tiger Conservation Campaign to support efforts to arrest and prosecute poachers, reduce human-tiger conflict, and protect tiger habitat.

Last October, the zoo community in Indonesia invited Erin and other tiger leaders from around the world to share their knowledge about tiger husbandry and care, with topics ranging from nutrition and safety to breeding and enrichment.

Erin was thrilled to share her expertise from 16 years of working with tigers and said the training sessions were a “great opportunity to learn, share information and collaborate.” They also helped her forge deep relationships with other keepers who are equally passionate about tigers and growing global tiger populations.

“We have group communication with folks in London and Indonesia — 17 zoos across the Indonesian islands — so we can share our knowledge and celebrate each other’s wins and successes,” she said. “I treasure that feeling of community worldwide.”

Erin’s learning experience was funded by The Zoo Society’s Dr. Holly Reed Wildlife Conservation Fund, which has provided more than $2 million in grants to support the conservation of tigers and other endangered and threatened species.

“One thing I learned from my experience in Indonesia is to put on my creative hat and use the resources around me,” she said. “In Indonesia, they don’t have giant manmade balls and other toys like we have for our tigers here. And the keepers get creative in developing ways to encourage their animals to exercise and keep them mentally and physically stimulated.”

Erin watches Point Defiance Zoo tigers Kali and Indah unwrap treats hidden in banana leaves, using their giant claws to rip the packages open. “That is something that I’ve brought back — looking at my space with a whole new set of eyes.”

The trip and connections made in Indonesia give Erin hope for tigers. Saving tigers will depend on the world’s zoos collaborating closely and advocating for them globally, she said.

“Point Defiance has actively participated in tiger conservation and education for many years,” said Erin. “We’re proud to be part of the conservation community working to ensure this species is around for future generations.”

“Tigers are such amazing animals,” she added. “I can’t imagine a world without them in it.”

You Can Help

Attend a keeper chat to meet the keepers who care for our tigers and to learn about the challenges they face in the wild (11 a.m. daily in the Asian Forest Sanctuary).

to meet the keepers who care for our tigers and to learn about the challenges they face in the wild (11 a.m. daily in the Asian Forest Sanctuary). Visit our web site to learn about steps you can take to save tigers.

to learn about steps you can take to save tigers. Donate to The Zoo Society’s Dr. Holly Reed Wildlife Conservation Fund.

The post The Global Race to Save Tigers appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.