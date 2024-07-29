RFP: 5-Year Consolidated Plan – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is accepting proposals from consulting firms and/or other individuals with proven experience and understanding of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Programs for the preparation of its 2025-29 Consolidated Plan and update the Analysis of Impediments to fair housing choice. The document is needed so the City can pursue entitlement funding for housing and community development activities in accordance with the requirements established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development based upon the provisions of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended. The Plan will be included as a part of the greater Tacoma-Lakewood Consortium 5-YR 2025-29 Consolidated Plan.

Request for Proposal packets are available by clicking here or at City Hall and may be requested from:

City of Lakewood

Attn: Jeff Gumm, Housing Division Manager

6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499

Phone: (253) 589-2489

Email: jgumm@cityoflakewood.us

All proposals must be received at 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. All proposals must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked in the lower left hand corner: RFP – 5-YR 2025-29 Consolidated Plan. All proposals must be received by 4:00 p.m. on August 19, 2024. No faxed, telephone or e-mail proposals will be accepted.

The City of Lakewood is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Qualified minority and women owned businesses are encouraged to respond.

All contractors and any subcontractors shall comply with E-Verify as set forth in Lakewood Municipal Code Chapter 1.42

The following regulations are applicable to all federally funded U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development projects- Community Development Block Grant Funds: Title 24, CFR 570 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, and HOME Investment Partnership Program Grant Funds: Title 24 CFR 92 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations.