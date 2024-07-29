 Retail Display Design: A Retrospective – The Suburban Times

Retail Display Design: A Retrospective

Friday, August 9 – 6:30pm

Tacoma Historical Society Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our August monthly program presented by former fashion stylist & prop designer, Karen McClain. Karen will be sharing her experiences as a window display designer for the Downtown Tacoma People’s store in the incredible 80’s!

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

RSVP here: https://tacomahistory.org/global/link_views.php?media_id=842 

