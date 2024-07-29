Invitation to Participate in Worksite Learning Opportunity for Students – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman, Cooperative Worksite Learning Coordinator.

We hope this message finds you well. As part of our commitment to empowering, engaging, and educating our students, we are excited to introduce the Clover Parks Cooperative Worksite Learning Program. This initiative bridges the gap between education and the working world by providing students with exploration opportunities and hands-on learning experiences in real-life work settings. Today, we are reaching out to you in hopes you would be interested in supporting our youth. By participating, your business can play a vital role in shaping the future workforce.

Program Highlights:

Students earn high school credit while gaining practical skills.

Worksite learning enhances classroom knowledge through real-world application.

Your involvement contributes to building a skilled and motivated workforce.

Why Participate in Cooperative Worksite Learning?

Participating in Worksite Learning programs offers several advantages for merchants and industries:

Talent Pipeline: By engaging with students, businesses can identify and nurture potential future employees. Worksite learning allows students to explore various career paths, and companies can build a pipeline of skilled workers. Skill Development: Students gain practical experience and develop relevant skills. Businesses benefit from having access to a pool of motivated learners who can contribute fresh perspectives and adapt to industry-specific tasks. Community Engagement: Supporting education demonstrates corporate social responsibility. Businesses that participate in Worksite Learning contribute to the community by investing in its youth and education. Networking Opportunities: Collaborating with schools and students fosters connections within the local community. It provides exposure to potential customers, partners, and other businesses. Positive Brand Image: Businesses that actively engage in educational initiatives are viewed favorably by the public. Participation in Worksite Learning can enhance a company’s reputation and attract socially conscious consumers.

Remember, “Empower, engage, and educate… Together We Achieve!”

We invite you to join us in this collaborative effort. If you’re interested or have any questions, please reach out to us, we would love to have you partner with us.

Thank you for supporting our students’ growth and success.