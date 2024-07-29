Color it UP Art Contest Brings Vibrancy to University Place – The Suburban Times

University Place has never looked so colorful! The recent Color it UP Art Contest showcased the incredible talents of our youth, with students from grades 5-12 participating in this vibrant competition. Selected artworks from the 2023 contest adorn utility boxes throughout the City, turning everyday objects into stunning displays of creativity.

This initiative not only highlights the artistic skills of our young residents but also adds a unique and artistic flair to our main thoroughfares. It’s a wonderful example of how community collaboration and youthful imagination can transform public spaces, making them more engaging and beautiful for everyone.

We are proud to support and celebrate the artistic talents of our young people. The Color it UP Art Contest is a testament to the creativity and spirit of our community, and we look forward to seeing more colorful transformations in the future!