Big Game – The Finnish Film Production – The Suburban Times

Just searching on TV I found “Big Game”

I was tired and by myself, just searching on TV I found “Big Game”. I thought it might be interesting and then I focused in on the real magnet that drew me even closer to the TV and the story. Once I saw that the film was produced in Finland I was hooked. I’ve never seen a Finish film, but was interested. An exchange student (Marketta Vanamo) from around thirty years ago is from Finland and stayed with us when I was Rotary Club President. We hosted her for The Rotary Club of Tacoma #8. Her father was a retired Finish pilot. Marketta, my wife Peggy and I had a wonderful evening in our home several days before with her and her teenage daughter, Charlotta. Two days after a phone call from Marketta telling us she and her daughter were back home in Finland, I discovered this hilarious Finish film.

The storyline: A young teenager camping in the woods helps rescue the President of the United States when Air Force One is shot down near his campsite.

Samuel L. Jackson did a great job playing U.S. President William Alan Moore Oskari also did a great job playing a hunter in the mountains and hills of Finland

Director – Jalmari Helander

Writers – Jalmari Helander – Petri Jokiranta

Stars – Samuel L. Jackson – Onni Tommila – Ray Stevenson

Also appearing are Jim Broadbent, Victor Garber, Felicity Huffman, and Ted Levine in “Big Game” (2014).

Teaser:

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi88452633/?ref_=ttvi_vi_imdb_5

Film Details and Storyline: When Air Force One is shot down by terrorists leaving the President of the United States stranded in the wilderness, there is only one person around who can save him – a 13-year old boy called Oskari. In the forest on a hunting mission to prove his maturity to his kinsfolk, Oskari had been planning to track down a deer, but instead discovers the most powerful man on the planet in an escape pod. With the terrorists closing in to capture their own “Big Game” prize, the unlikely duo must team up to escape their hunters. As anxious Pentagon officials observe the action via satellite feed, it is up to the President and his new side-kick to prove themselves and survive the most extraordinary 24 hours of their lives. — Production

Movie Script Lines:

CIA Director: Any suggestions?

Herbert: There’s only one thing left: find the President, kill the sons of bitches who are after him, bring him home.

Navy Seal 1: Good to see you, Mr President. Are you alright?

US President William Alan Moore: Well, considering I’ve been betrayed today, hunted, locked in a freezer, ejected from the same plane twice… yeah, I’m doing quite well.

U.S. President William Alan Moore: A few hours ago I could order the greatest armed force on the planet to invade any country in the world and now I can’t even order a pizza. And believe me, I could really use a pizza.

7/10 – Score 7 Comments:

Silly and Brilliant at the same time

flingebunt28 May 2015 (Reviewer)

So, Samuel L. Jackson is the President of the United States and is shot down in Finland where the men and real men and the 13 year old boys are out in the wilderness trying to prove that they are real men.

The President of the U.S.A is just a foil for this Finnish story about Oskari who, on turning 13 must go out into the wilderness to bring back some game. His grandfather killed a bear at the same age, but maybe Oskari is not up to the task? But then the United States President turns up while being hunted by terrorists and Oskari is there to prove that being strong is not about muscles but about willpower.

So, finally we get a story where the United States is not all powerful, but seriously doesn’t Finland have an air force that could scrambled to search the area? When the US armed services get permission to operate on Finish territory and why wasn’t anyone killed by being hit by a Nokia? The verdict? Every stupid moment in this film is brilliant, and the most brilliant moments are also at least a little stupid. It works and is worth watching.

What the movie is about is that if you go into the forest it will give you a gift that is meant to both test and reward you.

There were quite a few reviews like 1/10 . . . The bad reviews? I guess some people just don’t know how to be entertained. My wife joined me in bed as the film galloped toward its finish. I loved the film and will watch and rewatch this film. It is hilarious. I may have to search for more Finish films. I wonder if Marketta and Charlotta have seen this film . . . and if they did . . . why didn’t they share it with me?