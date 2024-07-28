Lakewood Farmer Market & Summer Concerts return – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Farmers Market and Summer Nights at the Pavilion Summer Concert return to Fort Steilacoom Park Tuesday, July 30.

The Lakewood Farmers Market runs every Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. and will continue uninterrupted through Sept. 17. The summer concerts also run Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park and will continue through Aug. 27.

We hope you’ll join us next week. Stop by the market, shop local vendors and then grab dinner and a spot on the Pavilion lawn to see Chapter 5 take the stage for a fun-filled, high-energy performance.

2024 Summer Nights at the Pavilion concert schedule