 Lakewood Farmer Market & Summer Concerts return – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Farmer Market & Summer Concerts return

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Lakewood Farmers Market and Summer Nights at the Pavilion Summer Concert return to Fort Steilacoom Park Tuesday, July 30.

The Lakewood Farmers Market runs every Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. and will continue uninterrupted through Sept. 17. The summer concerts also run Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park and will continue through Aug. 27.

We hope you’ll join us next week. Stop by the market, shop local vendors and then grab dinner and a spot on the Pavilion lawn to see Chapter 5 take the stage for a fun-filled, high-energy performance.

2024 Summer Nights at the Pavilion concert schedule

  • July 30: Chapter 5 (Funk/R&B/Soul)
  • August 6: Catch a Wave (Beach Boys Tribute)
  • August 13: Wally & The Beaves (Oldies)
  • August 20: ABBAgraphs (ABBA Tribute)
  • August 27: Mr. Pink (Dance Hits)

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

2024 Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cook Off

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.