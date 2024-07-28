Historic Fort Steilacoom Acquires Artifacts of Pioneer Soldier Who Started the Tradition of Military Retirees Building Our Community – The Suburban Times

The Historic Fort Steilacoom Association (HFSA) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of artifacts belonging to Private Christopher M. Mahon, an Irish-born soldier stationed at Fort Steilacoom in 1849. This remarkable discovery sheds light on the lives of early military personnel and their enduring connection to the Puget Sound region.

Mahon, a member of Company M during the Mexican-American War, may have been the first of thousands of military personnel who served in Pierce County and subsequently chose to make the Pacific Northwest their permanent home. This donation underscores the fort’s crucial role in the region’s history and its lasting impact on the community. It was 175 years ago in August that the US Army founded its first fort in Puget Sound – in what’s now Lakewood and the nationally designed Fort Steilacoom Historic District that encompasses Western State Hospital, Fort Steilacoom Park and parts of Pierce College.

“If you go anywhere in Lakewood, Steilacoom, Tacoma – anywhere in Pierce County, – you meet active duty personnel or people who retired from JBLM or other military facilities,” said Walter Neary, HFSA board president. “Mahon started the tradition. Mahon, his wife Elizabreth, and their children represent the beginning of a long tradition of military retirees contributing to Puget Sound.”

A generous and anonymous donor gifted the HFSA with a pair of musket powder horns and a flask that once belonged to Private Mahon. These artifacts, framed with a map of the fort, include a message inscribed on the flask reads, “Given to C.M. Mahon by Lieutenant Murphy at Fort Steilacoom 1849.”

“These items provide a fascinating glimpse into the life of a soldier stationed at Fort Steilacoom,” said military historian and museum volunteer Alan Archambault. “While not military issue, the powder horns and flask suggest Mahon’s involvement in hunting, a vital skill for survival in the frontier environment.”

After leaving the Army in 1850, Private Mahon became a pioneer settler in what is now Parkland, Washington. His story is emblematic of the countless soldiers who transitioned from military service to civilian life, contributing to the growth and development of the state.

The Mahon family, including his wife Elizabeth, an Army laundress, and their children, played a significant role in the early history of Pierce County.

“The donation of these artifacts offers a unique opportunity to honor their legacy and connect with the thousands of military veterans who have called Pierce County home since that time,” Neary said. “It also speaks to the way that thousands of immigrants to the United States became citizens thanks to their military service. The majority of Fort Steilacoom’s soldiers before the Civil War were immigrants from Germany and Ireland.”

The artifacts are on display during the fort’s regular open hours, 1 to 4 p.m. on first Sundays of the month. It is free to visit the interpretive center. If you’d like to walk on the same floors as Civil War soldiers, you can get tickets to tour all four buildings here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-historic-fort-steilacoom-museum-tickets-405453441157

Historic Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood, on the grounds of Western State Hospital, is the only ‘first fort’ of its kind in the nation to be managed entirely by private volunteers.