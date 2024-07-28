 Godspell – First Cast Announcement – The Suburban Times

Godspell – First Cast Announcement

We are delighted to introduce the first cast members in our forthcoming production of Godspell.

Mykahla George will be playing Jesus, alongside Melvin Rouse Jr. as Judas/John The Baptist, both making their Lakewood Playhouse debuts.

Mykahla is a Theatre student from Port Orchard WA. Her recent theatre credits include Cordelia in Taking Leave at Dukesbay Theatre, Bill Slank in Peter And The Starcatcher at PLU, and Jess in The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare with Ghostlight Productions.

Melvin’s recent credits include roles in Beautiful: The Carole King Story at Tacoma Musical Playhouse and A Hilltop Holiday at Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center. Melvin is a jazz vocalist and has performed in venues in Boston, Washington, DC, Detroit, and other cities.

Watch this space for further cast announcements.

Performances run from September 13th-29th, 2024 and season ticket subscriptions are on sale now.

Visit our website for more details and to download the subscription form. Single tickets on sale from July 30th.

