 “Finding Nemo” Headlines 2024’s Movie in the Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

“Finding Nemo” Headlines 2024’s Movie in the Park

· · Leave a Comment ·

One of U.P.’s most popular summer events returns to Cirque Park (7250 Cirque Drive W.) on Saturday, Aug. 3 with a free showing of Disney Pixar’s family classic, “Finding Nemo.”

The movie will begin at dusk, but the festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. with lots of fun activities including face painting, bounce houses and popular costumed characters. Pack a picnic dinner or grab some snacks from the Starvin Marvin food truck, Bliss Ice Cream and Kona Ice. Then settle in for a night of fun and laughter as Dory and her friends get busy “Finding Nemo.”

As a courtesy to all viewers, those with taller lawn chairs are asked to set up their seats toward the back of the viewing area so that those on blankets or low chairs can enjoy unobstructed views of the movie as well.

This memorable evening of free family fun is brought to you by the City of University Place.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

2024 Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cook Off

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.