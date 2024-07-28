“Finding Nemo” Headlines 2024’s Movie in the Park – The Suburban Times

One of U.P.’s most popular summer events returns to Cirque Park (7250 Cirque Drive W.) on Saturday, Aug. 3 with a free showing of Disney Pixar’s family classic, “Finding Nemo.”

The movie will begin at dusk, but the festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. with lots of fun activities including face painting, bounce houses and popular costumed characters. Pack a picnic dinner or grab some snacks from the Starvin Marvin food truck, Bliss Ice Cream and Kona Ice. Then settle in for a night of fun and laughter as Dory and her friends get busy “Finding Nemo.”

As a courtesy to all viewers, those with taller lawn chairs are asked to set up their seats toward the back of the viewing area so that those on blankets or low chairs can enjoy unobstructed views of the movie as well.

This memorable evening of free family fun is brought to you by the City of University Place.