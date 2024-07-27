Who’s got talent in Pierce County? The search is on to help prevent youth violence – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services’ (PCHS) Birth to 25 Initiative and The Griot Party are partnering for a Youth Talent Search to showcase the creativity of youth and young adults in our community.

Pierce County residents ages 12 to 24 who can dance, make people laugh, rap, recite poetry, act, sing, play music, or showcase other creative abilities for an audience are encouraged to participate. Interested performers may audition on July 30, 2024, from 7 – 9 p.m. at Lincoln High School, located at 701 S. 37th St., in Tacoma.

Selected participants will have an opportunity to receive recording studio time, appear in a music video and perform in a Youth Talent Showcase at Edison Square in Tacoma on August 25, 2024.

This event is sponsored by PCHS’ Birth to 25 Initiative supporting youth violence prevention and financed by the Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Account (PSTAA), which promotes programs for children and youth that are low-income, experiencing homelessness or are in foster care. The venue and studio recording time were generously donated by Edison Square and the Eastside Community Center in Tacoma.