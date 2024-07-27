Update on Village at Chambers Bay Parking Meters – The Suburban Times

The activation of parking meters at the Village at Chambers Bay has been delayed. It is anticipated the meters will go live in mid-August.
Visit the City’s website and future issues of Headlines for more updates.
