Agents of Discovery combines adventure, nature and history in Tacoma parks with free app – The Suburban Times

What do a honeybee, a blue heron and a river otter have in common? They’re all secret agents stationed across eight different Tacoma parks with a mission just for you. Using a smartphone or tablet, download the free Agents of Discovery app and experience your favorite parks in brand new ways.

Agents of Discovery uses augmented reality and geo-tracking to turn your device into a tool for guided outdoor activity. Starting August 1 and running through September 30, participate in the Puget Sound Explorers campaign for a chance to win prizes, including an adventure backpack and tickets to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium or Northwest Trek.

Open the app at a participating location to be greeted by an animal agent that delivers different prompts as you move through the park. Answer questions, complete short activities and test your knowledge while you learn interesting facts about local history, culture, ecosystems and safety.

“Agents of Discovery encourages players to explore and learn about a park they may not have visited before,” said Michele Cardinaux, Tacoma Nature Center supervisor. “It’s also a great way to revisit your local park and see it through new eyes.”

This summer, Metro Parks Tacoma is hosting missions at Charlotte’s Blueberry Park, McKinley Park, Oak Tree Park, Owen Beach in Point Defiance Park, Swan Creek Park Lister Uplands, Tacoma Nature Center, Wapato Park and Wright Park. Other missions can be found nearby hosted by the City of Lakewood, Pierce County Parks and Kitsap County.

The Agents of Discovery app is free to install from Google Play or the App Store, and missions can be downloaded before you head out to the park. No data or Wi-Fi is required to play a mission once it has been downloaded, but the AR technology does require permission to use your device’s camera. The app uses voice-to-text technology for accessibility, and many missions can be played in both English and Spanish.

You can find more information on the Metro Parks Tacoma website.