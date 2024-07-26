Reminder: JBLM DuPont Gate closes July 29 – Aug. 5 for road construction – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD – Travelers who use the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont gate will need to use other JBLM gates.

DuPont Gate closure schedule

Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, July 29, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont gate will close to all travelers. The gate will reopen 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5

The closure of this gate allows crews to continue to improve access to and from JBLM.

Travelers will want to plan additional travel time.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has email updates for this project.

Real-time information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.