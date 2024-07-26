 Reminder: JBLM DuPont Gate closes July 29 – Aug. 5 for road construction – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Reminder: JBLM DuPont Gate closes July 29 – Aug. 5 for road construction

· · Leave a Comment ·

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD – Travelers who use the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont gate will need to use other JBLM gates.

DuPont Gate closure schedule

Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, July 29, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont gate will close to all travelers. The gate will reopen 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5

The closure of this gate allows crews to continue to improve access to and from JBLM.

Travelers will want to plan additional travel time.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has email updates for this project.

Real-time information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.