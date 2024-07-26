Looking for Great Photos for 2025 Steilacoom Calendar – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum’s contest for great photos to be considered for the 2025 Steilacoom Calendar is almost finished. Extended until August 9, the Museum is accepting up to four photos for each entry sent to SHMAphotocontest@gmail.com

We are looking for high resolution( over 1 MB) digital entries, with a horizontal orientation. Vertical views do not fit with our calendar template. We hope to see iconic views of Steilacoom in all seasons, of sunsets, ferries, trains, annual events, historic images, iconic small details of life in Steilacoom – be creative but not too much photoshopping on the images, please.

Make sure your full name is with your entry. If your image is one selected, you will be notified in late September. Calendar sales begin at the Apple Squeeze event which is Sunday, October 6 this year, always the first Sunday in October. Sales will benefit the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association in its mission to preserve and educate about the history of Steilacoom, first incorporated town in the Washington Territory.

Call the Museum at 243-584-4133 with questions.