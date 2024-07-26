Late Nite Gives CPSD Students Space to Stay Active and Socialize – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—Summer fun doesn’t just mean beaches and water parks. Clover Park School District (CPSD) and the Lakewood Family YMCA have partnered to provide a safe place for middle and high school students to hang out, hit the courts and have fun with friends, new and old.

The initiative, called Late Nite, is a free teen wellness and violence prevention program open to all CPSD students in grades 6-12 and will be hosted at the Lakewood Family YMCA every Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. this summer. High school students (grades 9-12) can also attend Late Nite each Friday night from 5 to 9:30 p.m﻿.

﻿Participants have full access to YMCA facilities, including the sports courts and workout equipment. Each day, Late Nite offers a diverse range of activities for teens, along with access to the YMCA’s teen room, which includes video games, board games, a recording studio and more.

“Keeping students safe and healthy is critical for helping them pave the way for their promising futures,” said CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner. “Late Nite ensures students have an engaging place to gather during the summer to stay active, engage with others and build friendships.”

Late Nite returned to the Lakewood Family YMCA last summer in response to rising rates of violence in Pierce County and is the continuation of a program that started in Tacoma in 1991. Thanks to the $180,000 Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Account (PTSAA) grant from Pierce County, all staffing, supplies, and food costs will be covered through December 2025.

“We are thrilled that the PSTAA grant committee has seen the importance of maintaining Late Nite here in Lakewood,” said Lakewood Family YMCA Executive Director Toby Roberts. “We are getting the chance to connect with teens who may never have come to the Y otherwise, allowing them to receive mentorship, skill development, activities, fun and friendship. These seem like simple things, but they can change the course of a young life.”

Since last summer, more than 2,000 Lakewood teens have attended Late Nite at the Lakewood Family YMCA. The program also provided more than 2,500 free meals and socializing activities during that time.

“Providing safe spaces for teens and young adults for recreation and physical activity is crucial during the summer months,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10). “Expanding the well-utilized Late Nite program will curb gun violence and give local youth more opportunities to socialize in a positive environment.”

The weeknight summer Late Nite program ends on Aug. 23, the last Friday before school starts in CPSD. Late Nite will continue on Fridays for students in grades 6-12 through December 2025.

﻿For more information and to register, visit the YMCA’s Late Nite webpage. First-time participants are required to bring a Late Nite waiver signed by a parent or guardian and present a photo ID.

Program Details:

Enrollment: First-time participants should come prepared with a Late Nite waiver signed by a parent or guardian and photo ID. The waiver can be downloaded at ymcapkc.org/latenite.

When: Monday through Thursday from July 1 to Aug. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. for grades 6-12. Fridays from 5 to 9:30 p.m. for grades 9-12.

Where: Lakewood Family YMCA at 9715 Lakewood Drive SW in Lakewood