Hot Dogs & Hot Rods – A National Night Out Celebration – The Suburban Times

Hot Dogs & Hot Rods – A National Night Out Celebration

Submitted by United Methodist Church at Lakewood.

Hot Dogs & Hot Rods – A National Night Out Community Celebration! Tuesday, August 6th, 4pm to 7pm at The United Methodist Church at Lakewood. 6900 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Come, bring your family & join us for this FREE & fun event for all ages! We’ll have hot dogs fresh off the grill and cool classic cars to check out! Happening in the upper parking lot of the church campus, located off Flora Street. Call 253-588-2118 for more information. Hope to see you there!

