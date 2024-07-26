Anna Zivarts & Tom Fucoloro Social & Book Event – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – Join Downtown On the Go, The Urbanist, and friends for a two part book event with Anna Zivarts and Tom Fucoloro on Saturday August 3rd! Registration encouraged at downtownonthego.org.

Anna Zivarts is a low-vision parent, nondriver and author of When Driving Is Not an Option: Steering Away from Car Dependency (Island Press, 2024). Anna created the #WeekWithoutDriving challenge and is passionate about bringing the voices of nondrivers to the planning and policy-making tables. Anna sits on the boards of the League of American Bicyclists, the Pacific Northwest Transportation Consortium and the Washington State Transportation Innovation Council. She also serves as a member of TRB’s Committee on Public Health and Transportation (AME70) and the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center Coordinating Committee.

Tom Fucoloro is the Founder and Editor of Seattle Bike Blog and author of Biking Uphill in the Rain: The Story of Seattle from Behind the Handlebars (University of Washington Press, 2023).Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Tom sold his car to pay for his move to Seattle. He is an independent journalist who believes more people biking more places safely is a good thing for society. Seattle Neighborhood Greenways named Tom the 2014 Greenways Champion as “the individual who has most advanced the cause of safe streets in Seattle.” Seattle Met named Tom one of “The 15 People Who Should Really Run Seattle” in 2015. Cascade Bicycle Club named Tom the recipient of the 2023 Doug Walker Award “for outstanding leadership in improving lives through bicycling.” He is the author of Biking Uphill in the Rain: The Story of Seattle from Behind the Handlebars (University of Washington Press, 2023).

Family-Friendly Social

Wright Park (501 S I St, Tacoma WA 98405), 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Meet others interested in cycling, transit, and mobility for all! This is a casual social event, so bring your friends and meet some new people. Some food will be provided.

Book Readings

King’s Books (218 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma WA 98402), 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about Anna’s and Tom’s books with readings and an opportunity to ask the authors questions. Books will be available for purchase.

