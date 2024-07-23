TCC Foundation Board Welcomes Two New Members – The Suburban Times

This June, the TCC Foundation welcomed two new board members to the TCC Foundation Board. Learn more about the TCC Foundation and its work.

Amy Heinze

Amy Heinze is a Vice President in the Compensation & Total Rewards Practice at Lockton Companies and has lived, worked, and volunteered in Tacoma for over 20 years. She joined the board because the TCC Foundation’s mission to remove financial barriers for students as they seek to earn degrees and certifications aligns with her own.

“I understand the importance of the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening community partnerships and mobilizing local financial support of ‘the community’s college’,” Heinze said.

A graduate of Western Washington University and Eastern Washington University, Heinze holds B.A. degrees in English and Education. She leads Lockton Companies’ Higher Education Practice for Compensation & Total Rewards, a role which gives her insight into the challenges the company’s higher education partners face as they seek to engage students, faculty and staff.

Ken Wenglewski

U.S. Bank Business Banking Relationship Manager Ken Wenglewski got his BSBA in Marketing & Management at Oklahoma State University and his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School. He volunteers in Tacoma through various activities within U.S. Bank. Some of these include Habitat for Humanity, Tacoma Community House, and the United Way.

Having been the beneficiary of financial support at a time when he knew that he needed to go back to school to advance his career, Ken understands the importance of providing financial support for TCC students and is passionate about lending his insights in the TCCF mission.

“One of the most time-tested and data-supported metrics in pulling people out of poverty is education,” Wenglewski said.

Wenglewski is married with four children. Two are in high school, and the other two are adults living in Washington.

When not working on remodeling his home, Wenglewski likes to socialize at various networking events, travel internationally, attend as many concerts as possible, and compose film score music in his home studio.