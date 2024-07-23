Steilacoom Tribal Artifacts on Loan at Steilacoom Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum.

Visit the Steilacoom Historical Museum this summer on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 5:00. Currently on display is a loan of artifacts from the Steilacoom Tribe of Indians. As the tribe’s Cultural Center undergoes restoration, the Steilacoom Historical Museum is pleased to partner with the Tribe to keep these artifacts out for the public to see.

There are rattles used in ceremonies, in addition to talking sticks, and instruments – all of which can help educate on tribal cultural beliefs and traditions. One cannot understand Northwest Indian culture without acknowledging the importance of their living beliefs that was more than a respect for nature. All aspects of existence were viewed as having a distinct spiritual energy. For tribes in the Coastal Salish area, this belief was of utmost importance and an essential part of their traditions since time immemorial. Their people and predecessors have lived in this region for over 10,000 years, documented by archeological digs in the Steilacoom area.

Ceremonies were held for births, marriages, potlatches, successful hunts, naming ceremonies and deaths. Artifacts such as those on display were made to connect with or call out to the energy force of the spirits. Native peoples have maintained their special relationship with the land, nature and the spirits in all life.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum is honored to display artifacts from the Tribe’s collection which demonstrate these connections. The Museum and Wagon Shop, and Nathaniel Orr Pioneer Home are open each weekend – so bring the family to learn about pioneer and tribal life in this area.

This exhibit is made possible by a loan from the Steilacoom Indian Tribe. Thank you to Tribal Chair Rebecca Unzueta, Vice-Chair Ken DittBenner, Secretary Linda Ross, Treasurer Diann Lewallen, and Members at Large of the Tribal Council: Dawn Hardison-Stevens, Jeff Ackerman, Percy Hicks, Diana Kilbourne and Jessica West.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association acknowledges that we are on the ancestral homelands of the Coast Salish People, including the Steilacoom Tribe, who have lived here as stewards of land and water since time immemorial. We respect their elders, past and present, and honor their culture. We acknowledge the settler colonization policies which had a detrimental impact on the tribes. We commit to hearing their stories and to incorporating all perspectives in relating the history we share.