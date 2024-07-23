National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Tacoma Animal Shelter to Save and Improve the Lives of Pets in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is set to receive a $90,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Pierce County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.8 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are tremendously grateful for Petco Love’s support,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Their generosity exemplifies their deep commitment to our mission and to the thousands of pets and people in Pierce County we serve each year.”

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is a nonprofit animal shelter with the highest annual animal intake in the state. Each year, the shelter places more than 6,000 pets in loving homes, reunites more than 1,100 animals with their families, and provides care for thousands more pets throughout Pierce County. The shelter also offers vital support programs and resources, including a Pet Food & Supply Pantry, spay/neuter and wellness vouchers, and a monthly Vaccine & Wellness Clinic for community members.

For more information about the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, visit www.thehumanesociety.org. Learn more about Petco Love at www.petcolove.org.

