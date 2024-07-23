Lakewold Gardens Welcomes Justin Henderson as Executive Director and Lead Horticulturist – The Suburban Times

Justin Henderson

Lakewood, WA—Lakewold Gardens is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Henderson as its new executive director. Henderson comes to Lakewold following a seven-year tenure as garden director of PowellsWood Garden, a 37-acre botanical garden in Federal Way.

“The Board feels Justin is just the right person at the just the right time for Lakewold Gardens,”said Board Chair Dwight Williams. “His expertise in management and horticulture will streamline our operations, while his dynamic energy and strong relationships will further integrate Lakewold into the South Sound community.”

Henderson has more than 20 years of experience working with area nonprofits, primarily with organizations that foster nature and gardens. Prior to his time with PowellsWood, Henderson served as the executive director of Harvest House Food Bank in Graham where he founded a two-acre community garden. This experience ignited his passion for gardens, prompting his foray into several horticulture groups including The Garden Conservancy, American Public Gardens Association, Puget Sound Gardens Advisory Committee and South Sound Gardens. He also served a term as board president of the Northwest Horticultural Society and has positioned himself as a leader in the community.

“I am honored to join the ranks of a long history of dedicated individuals who have helped make Lakewold thrive,” said Henderson. “Lakewold is an iconic landmark in our region, and I’m committed to preserving it for generations to come.”