JBLM Soldier died from apparent drowning – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA – A Soldier assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord died from an apparent drowning on July 15.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Hao Y. Li, 41, died at around 7:30 p.m. at Shoreline Beach Park on JBLM.

“We feel deep sorrow over the loss of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Li. He was a respected and admired member of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and he will be profoundly missed,” said Lt. Col. Brian Evans, Battalion Commander. “His passing is a profound loss to our unit and all those that knew him. We are focused on providing any resources and support we can to his family to help them through this difficult time.”

Li, a property book officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps, entered the U.S. Army in August 2005 where he completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and advanced individual training as a Unit Supply Specialist at Fort Lee, Virginia.

During his career, Li held multiple positions as a logistics specialist and transitioned to become a warrant officer in September 2015. He deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he provided ground support as the unit supply clerk and supply sergeant in support of over 200 soldiers on four Forward Operating Bases.

Li’s military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (4 OLC), Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Basic Recruiter Badge.

He earned his bachelor’s degree with University of Maryland, University College in Management Study in May 2019.

Li was married and has one son.

Following this incident, the beaches at Joint Base Lewis McChord have been closed for recreational swimming until a safety investigation is completed.