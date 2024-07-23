Auto Theft Prevention Tips – The Suburban Times

Did you know July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month? We all know auto theft has reached an all time high in the recent years. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wants to equip you with some tips and resources to keep you and your vehicle safe.

Don’t leave your car running

Keep valuables out of sight

Know your risk. Some brands are stolen more often

Use an anti-theft device

Lock up every time

Park in well-lit areas

Don’t allow yourself to be the next victim. Be safe Pierce County.

