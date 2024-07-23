 Auto Theft Prevention Tips – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Auto Theft Prevention Tips

· · Leave a Comment ·

Did you know July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month? We all know auto theft has reached an all time high in the recent years. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wants to equip you with some tips and resources to keep you and your vehicle safe.

  • Don’t leave your car running
  • Keep valuables out of sight
  • Know your risk. Some brands are stolen more often
  • Use an anti-theft device
  • Lock up every time
  • Park in well-lit areas

Don’t allow yourself to be the next victim. Be safe Pierce County.

The post Auto Theft Prevention Tips first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.